Description

L'étude porte sur l'évaluation des aspects relatifs au marché et aux entreprises ainsi que des aspects financiers pour le développement de l'accès aux télécommunications à haut débit dans les pays partenaires méditerranéens. Une analyse de l'accès actuel aux services de télécommunications à haut débit parmi les populations de la région est réalisée dans le cadre de cette évaluation. Cette analyse sert de base à l'identification des investissements nécessaires pour élargir l'accès à ces services. Globalement, l'étude donne une estimation des investissements nécessaires pour le déploiement de l'infrastructure à haut débit dans les pays partenaires méditerranéens en s'appuyant sur un scénario cible commun de couverture des services à haut débit d'ici fin 2020.