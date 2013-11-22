  • Informations de publication

    22 nov. 2013

PDF (EN)

Description

Ce rapport porte sur la validation et la finalisation de l'évaluation des opérations dans des fonds d'investissements dans les pays de la FEMIP et de la région ACP menée en 2010. Il a pour but de présenter l'évaluation du financement par la Banque de fonds d’investissement (aussi appelés fonds de capital-investissement) dans les pays de la FEMIP et les pays ACP depuis le milieu des années 1990. Cette évaluation poursuit deux objectifs : d'une part, rendre compte de ces opérations dans des fonds d'investissement et, d'autre part, tirer des enseignements en vue d'activités futures dans ce domaine. Sur le plan géographique, deux régions différentes mais étroitement liées ont été prises en considération, ce qui a permis d'évaluer un échantillon d'opérations dans des pays présentant des niveaux de développement différents. L'échantillon qui a servi à l'évaluation était constitué de fonds de première génération ayant démarré leur activité d'investissement entre 1995 et 2002. Le rapport donne également quelques indications sur les effets sur les fonds d'événements récemment intervenus dans les régions concernées (le printemps arabe, par exemple).