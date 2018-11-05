Description

The EIB provides Structural Programme Loans (SPLs) so that Member States or regions can provide their expected share of funding for the Structural (and Investment) Funds to increase cohesion. To assess the extent to which SPLs, blended with EU grants, supported the EIB’s contribution to EU Cohesion Policy objectives, the EIB has carried out an evaluation drawing on a literature review, a portfolio review of SPL operations, interviews with internal and external stakeholders, and site visits to operations in six Member States. This is an in-depth report about the findings.