Description

This evaluation analyses the suitability of the EIB’s framework loan product in addressing disasters and emergencies. It found that framework loans perform particularly well in the reconstruction phase and are potentially well suited to prevention and preparedness. However, where time is of the essence, such as during the immediate response phase, the product performs less well. Aspects of build back better (BBB) are embedded in operations, though until more recently not explicitly defined as such.

Overall, completed loans delivered their intended outputs, whilst implementation was challenging outside the Union. EIB’s advisory offer was key to the product’s added value and in enabling implementation.

The evaluation identifies three recommendations in line with the EIB’s evolving approach to addressing disasters and emergencies: