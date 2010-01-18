  • Informations de publication

    18 janv. 2010

Description

Le présent rapport a été établi par l’Évaluation des opérations au titre de sa contribution à l’examen à mi-parcours des mandats extérieurs de la BEI prévu par l’Annexe II de la Décision 2006/1016 du Conseil (accordant une garantie communautaire à la BEI). Il doit être lu conjointement avec l’examen du portefeuille et de la stratégie concernant les activités de la BEI dans les « pays partenaires 2007 » de 2000 à 2008. Deux autres rapports d'évaluation qui portent, l'un, sur les opérations financées par la BEI dans les pays candidats et candidats potentiels entre 2000 et 2008 et, l'autre, sur les opérations financées par la BEI dans les pays voisins et partenaires entre 2000 et 2008, sont également disponibles.