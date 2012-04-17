  • Informations de publication

    17 avr. 2012

Cette évaluation est consacrée aux prêts accordés par la BEI pour financer des projets d’infrastructure urbaine dans l’Union européenne au cours de la période 2000-2010. Elle a été inscrite au programme de travail 2009-2010 d'EV de façon à prendre en compte le nouvel objectif de promotion des collectivités durables mis en place dans le droit fil de la Charte de Leipzig adoptée par l’UE en 2007. Cette évaluation repose sur l’examen des politiques en vigueur, sur l'analyse du portefeuille des projets d’infrastructure urbaine cofinancés par la BEI, sur des entretiens avec des parties prenantes à l’intérieur et à l’extérieur de la Banque et sur l’étude approfondie d’un échantillon de 25 projets d’infrastructure urbaine.