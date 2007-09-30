  • Informations de publication

    30 sept. 2007

Description

La présente évaluation ex post couvre les emprunts émis en rand et les financements accordés par la BEI dans la région entre 1995 et 2006. Elle est axée sur la pertinence et sur les performances des opérations (de prêt et d'emprunt) et vise en outre à juger de la contribution de la BEI dans le cadre de ces activités. Les aspects spécifiques liés à l'association d'opérations de prêt et d'emprunt dans la monnaie d'un pays non-membre de l'OCDE sont mis en évidence à travers une évaluation approfondie des portefeuilles de prêts et d'emprunts.