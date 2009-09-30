  • Informations de publication

    30 sept. 2009

Description

Il s'agit ici de la seconde évaluation concernant le Fonds européen d'investissement (FEI) réalisée par la division Évaluation des opérations (EV). Le document vise à fournir une évaluation des mandats confiés au FEI par la Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) dans le domaine du capital-risque. L'analyse porte essentiellement sur la pertinence des mandats, c'est-à-dire leur conformité au regard du cadre stratégique ainsi que les buts visés (leur cohérence interne et leur intérêt pour le marché du capital-risque dans lequel les opérations s'inscrivent).