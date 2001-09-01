  • Informations de publication

    1 sept. 2001

PDF (EN)

Description

Après avoir décrit brièvement les cycles de la production et de la distribution de l'industrie de l'audiovisuel (couvrant les industries du cinema, de la radio-télévision et de la vidéo/DVD), cette étude analyse les caractéristiques économiques et la structure de marché de l'industrie audiovisuelle européenne. Elle identifie les forces et faiblesses de cette industrie et présente les différents mécanismes de financement utilisés, en se concentrant plus particulièrement sur le marché européen.