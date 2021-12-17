Description

The Bank is committed through Article 12 of its Statute to conform to best banking practice (BBP) which includes adherence to relevant banking legislation and guidelines, in line with the principles determined by the competent EIB governing bodies.

The EIB’s remuneration framework is consistent with and promotes sound and effective risk management, and does not encourage risk-taking that exceeds the level of tolerated risk at the Bank. It is in line with the business strategy, objectives, values and long-term interests of the Bank and incorporates measures to avoid conflicts of interest.

This document provides information on and compiles the key elements of the EIB’s policies and practices on remuneration. It sets the framework for defining and implementing of compensation practices consistently across the EIB Group.