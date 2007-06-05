  • Informations de publication

    5 juin 2007

    Énergie

    • Énergie

Description

La question énergétique a été érigée en priorité au sein des politiques de l’UE et la Banque européenne d’investissement (BEI), la banque des projets européens, a également fait sienne cette priorité en inscrivant la promotion d’une énergie sûre, compétitive et durable parmi les axes majeurs de son Plan d’activité pour la période 2007-2009. Conformément aux orientations politiques de l’UE, cinq domaines ont été définis pour l’activité de prêt de la BEI dans le secteur de l’énergie : les énergies renouvelables, l’efficacité énergétique, la recherche-développement et l’innovation (RDI) en matière énergétique, la sûreté et la diversification des approvisionnements internes (y compris les réseaux transeuropéens d’énergie – RTE-E) et externes (pays voisins et pays partenaires).