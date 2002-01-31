  • Informations de publication

La présente étude donne une analyse des avancées et perspectives dans le domaine de la biotechnologie, de la structure et de l'évolution des marchés des produits et procédés ainsi que de la disponibilité de ressources financières. Elle traite également des implications d'ordre éthique, sanitaire, environnemental et réglementaire, de même que des questions en rapport avec les brevets et la protection des droits de propriété intellectuelle. Elle aborde en outre les difficultés liées à l'obtention de ressources financières suffisantes et précise le rôle que la BEI peut jouer à l'heure actuelle pour y remédier, dans le cadre de l'initiative i2i et en étroite collaboration avec la Commission et les autres parties prenantes.