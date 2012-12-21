  • Informations de publication

    21 déc. 2012

PDF (EN)

Description

Ce guide a pour objet de décrire succinctement comment le fonctionnement de l'initiative pour les obligations de projet et de l'instrument de rehaussement de crédit des obligations de projet (RCOP) est actuellement envisagé. Il s'agit d'un document purement informatif ; les modalités et conditions d'un RCOP particulier peuvent varier substantiellement de celles décrites ici. En outre, ces conditions générales ne constituent ni une manifestation de volonté ni un engagement de la part de la BEI ou de la Commission européenne eu égard à une opération de RCOP quelconque. Tout engagement de ce type requerrait notamment l'approbation préalable des instances dirigeantes de la BEI. Pour toute information supplémentaire, les parties intéressées sont invitées à prendre contact avec la BEI par courriel à cette adresse : ProjectBonds@bei.org.