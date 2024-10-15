Description

The Global Emerging Markets Risk Database or GEMs Consortium was established in 2009 as a joint initiative between the European Investment Bank and the International Finance Corporation to pool credit risk data. The GEMs database is designed to support technical cooperation between international institutions and catalyse investments in emerging markets. GEMs comprises 26 member multilateral development banks and development finance institutions with business activities in emerging markets and developing economies.

This report provides insights into the dataset composition for private and public lending. It offers statistics with a much wider scope than previous editions, delving into the details of the dataset and showcasing the default and recovery rates along various dimensions: