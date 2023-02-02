This publication is available for information and historical purposes and is not current.
Description
The European Investment Bank’s impact and contribution to the European Union’s mission make it vital that we are recognised as a key part of the EU family. The new EIB logo aligns our identity with institutions such as the European Commission, Council and Parliament. All these institutions share a logo inspired by their buildings and the EU flag. The straight horizontal lines of the new logo represent not just the Bank’s all-glass “East Building,” but also the horizon and the land, or stability, balance and trust. The rising grey line represents progression, dynamism and hope for the future.
Our logo: our history, our future
The European Investment Bank logo embodies our role as the EU bank. The logo comprises three different elements: A stylised representation of the EIB headquarters building in Luxembourg , the European Union flag and the name of the institution.