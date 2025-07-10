CROATIAN SUSTAINABLE FOREST MANAGEMENT

Référence: 20250093

Date de publication: 23 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HRVATSKE SUME DOO

The project will finance the investment programme 2025-2029 of the Croatian State Forest Company in the fields of climate adaptation, forest restoration, sustainable forest management and value chains.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance the quality, sustainability, and climate change resilience of forest ecosystems through investments in sustainable forest management, afforestation, forest restoration, forest protection, wildfire prevention and infrastructure, in line with national and EU environmental and climate legislation.

Secteur(s)

Agriculture, pêche, sylviculture - Agriculture, sylviculture et pêche

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, the Project will ensure continued compliance with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter, a public entity operating in the forest industry, has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU will apply, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/07/2025