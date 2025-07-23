ASTURIAS WATER INFRASTRUCTURE

Date de publication: 25 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCONSORCIO PARA EL ABASTECIMIENTO DE
Lieu
Description
The project will support the promoter's 2022-2032 Water Supply Investment Programme in Asturias, a region of northwest Spain. The related schemes will mainly focus on water conveyors, interconnections and water treatment infrastructure.
Objectifs
The aim is to increase the production capacity of water treatment, improve water quality and enhance the resilience of supply services during periods of water scarcity. Ultimately, the objective is ensure that the water needs of the local population and industries are adequately met in both quantity and quality.
Secteur(s)
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 67 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 177 million
Aspects environnementaux
The investment focuses on enhancing the infrastructure of the water supply system to improve its resilience, resulting in positive social benefits. The promoter will be required to comply with the EU Water Framework Directive (2000/60/EC) as well as the related EU and national environmental legislation, notably under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU), Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC).
Passation des marchés
The promoter shall ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. The procurement procedure has not yet been completed and consequently there is no information on the contractor.
Statut
Approuvé - 23/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).