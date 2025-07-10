VARAZDIN SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Référence: 20250061

Date de publication: 15 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CITY OF VARAZDIN

The framework loan will finance the implementation of the investment programme 2025-2030 of the City of Varaždin in Croatia.

Objectifs

The goal is to support eligible projects aligned with the municipality's priorities for the 2025-2030 period.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 100 million

Aspects environnementaux

The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.

Passation des marchés

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice , with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 10/07/2025