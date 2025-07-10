VARAZDIN SUSTAINABLE URBAN DEVELOPMENT FL

Date de publication: 15 avril 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierCITY OF VARAZDIN
Lieu
Description
The framework loan will finance the implementation of the investment programme 2025-2030 of the City of Varaždin in Croatia.
Objectifs
The goal is to support eligible projects aligned with the municipality's priorities for the 2025-2030 period.
Secteur(s)
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB allocates its funds exclusively to eligible projects that are environmentally sustainable. All projects shall comply with EU environmental legislation as well as with the principles and standards of the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability objectives.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the project implementation will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC and Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the EU Court of Justice , with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Approuvé - 10/07/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).