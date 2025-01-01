Recherche Fr menu fr ClientConnect
Civil society engagement

Working together for sustainable solutions

Partnering for impact

Engagement with civil society organisations has never been more important. To solve today’s global challenges, we need dialogue, collective action, partnerships and coalitions. Civil society organisations often have closer contact on the ground and offer valuable insights, perspectives and expertise. This is why we actively engage with civil society organisations to build sustainable and inclusive solutions.

Why are civil society organisations important?

Civil society is made up of many different organisations, including non-profits, foundations, think-tanks, research institutions, non-governmental organisations and community organisations. They conduct research, build capacity, engage with local stakeholders, pilot new approaches and mediate among local communities, public authorities and the private sector. Engaging with civil society and benefitting from their insights, expertise and local knowledge help ensure our investment projects are more sustainable and deliver better outcomes.

How we work

We work with civil society organisations on projects that support our core strategic priorities, including climate action and environmental sustainability, social and territorial cohesion, as well as agriculture and the bioeconomy.

Information sharing

We are committed to providing accessible and accurate information about our projects and activities as part of our transparency policy. Civil society organisations can explore our projects and the public register of environmental information. They can also request information or schedule a bilateral meeting.

Strategic partnerships

We partner with civil society organisations on our projects, with a focus on nature-based solutions to climate adaptation and promoting a sustainable bioeconomy. These partnerships support local stakeholder engagement and allow us to mainstream these issues early in the project cycle.  

Institutional dialogue

Once a year, we host the EIB Board Seminar with Civil Society. It is an opportunity for organisations to meet with the European Investment Bank’s Board of Directors, management committee members, experts and other stakeholders to openly discuss and share ideas on a wide range of topics.

Public consultation

We encourage civil society organisations to have their say through public consultations and stakeholder events on specific policies or initiatives, such as the development of our Climate Bank Roadmap. These events are open to all and are an opportunity for members of the public to dialogue with us about the issues that matter to them.

Stakeholder engagement

We have established environmental and social standards that promote an inclusive and systemic approach by requiring promoters to engage with project stakeholders in a continuous and transparent manner. Promoters can consult our guidance note for recommendations on how to meet our stakeholder engagement standards.

IN FOCUS

EIB Board Seminar with Civil Society 2024

Our Board of Directors met with civil society organisations and other stakeholders at an annual seminar, where they shared ideas on a wide range of topics, including the green transition and global development.

Learn more  

Our partners

We deeply value what civil society organisations bring to the table. They provide valuable insight, technical expertise and local knowledge that enables us to have greater impact. Some of our partners include:

Engagement in action

Explore how engaging with civil society organisations supports our work.

Contact us

We want to hear from you, whether you are a civil society organisation or have a general question.

Are you from civil society?

Contact our Transparency and Civil Society Unit

Do you have a general question?

Contact our InfoDesk
 

Do you want to stay informed?

Join our mailing list
 