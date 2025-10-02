BST ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & CLIMATE

Date de publication: 2 octobre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierBANCO SANTANDER TOTTA SA
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of an Intermediated Programme Loan under the EU Programme Loan for ABS Operations (2022-0538). The project involves a portfolio of new investments in Portugal, focused on both new and existing buildings, with an emphasis on energy efficiency. These investments will be carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, and potentially by individuals and homeowners’ associations. The transaction is structured as a synthetic securitisation, backed by a portfolio of mortgage loans to individuals.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance access to finance for EU SMEs and mid-caps, climate and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 70 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 175 million
Aspects environnementaux
The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).