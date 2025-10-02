BST ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR SMES-MIDCAPS & CLIMATE

Référence: 20250047

Date de publication: 2 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

BANCO SANTANDER TOTTA SA

The operation consists of an Intermediated Programme Loan under the EU Programme Loan for ABS Operations (2022-0538). The project involves a portfolio of new investments in Portugal, focused on both new and existing buildings, with an emphasis on energy efficiency. These investments will be carried out by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps, and potentially by individuals and homeowners’ associations. The transaction is structured as a synthetic securitisation, backed by a portfolio of mortgage loans to individuals.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance access to finance for EU SMEs and mid-caps, climate and/or innovation financing as well as other policy objectives.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 70 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 175 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen