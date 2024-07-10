LYON EXTENSIONS RESEAU TRANSPORTS URBAINS

Référence: 20240710

Date de publication: 3 novembre 2025

SYTRAL MOBILITES

This last major allocation under the framework loan 2021-0107 LYON TRANSPORTS URBAINS 2026 includes a 5.4 km-long extension of the tramway line T6 from Hôpitaux Est to the university campus at La Doua with 10 new stations and a new 8.5 km-long high-capacity bus line running mainly on dedicated lanes from Part Dieu train station to Sept Chemins with 19 stations and the acquisition of 14 new trolleybuses. The two components also include the implementation of bicycle lanes and the improvements of the urban landscape.

The components to be allocated are expected to improve the quality and attractiveness of public transport services in the Lyon's Metropole. They are part of the promoter's strategy related to sustainable transport as outlined in its Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, and they aim at reducing the dependence on passenger cars and modal share respectively. They will also limit the associated environmental impact and promote the economic developments in eastern Lyon and to places of study and work through more efficient and affordable urban mobility and better environmental performance, particularly as regards reduced air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and road accidents.

Transports - Transports et entreposage

EUR 194 million

EUR 397 million

The components included in the allocation fall in under annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The extension of the tramway line T6 was subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure. Following the public consultation held from 20 June 2022 to 21 July 2022, the Prefect granted the environmental authorisation on the 23 December 2022 and declared the project of public interest on the 16 January 2023. Following some improvement in the project water management design, an updated environmental authorisation was granted on the 31 May 2024. The infrastructure works for the high-capacity bus line were subject to an environmental impact assessment procedure. Following the public consultation held from 4 December 2024 to 12 January 2024, the Prefect declared the project of public interest on the 12 June 2024. The abovementioned components have no impact on Natura 2000 sites as confirmed by the environmental impact assessments and the competent authority opinions.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the components to be allocated will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, (Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

À l'examen