TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Référence: 20240495

Date de publication: 21 octobre 2024

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH

The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).

Objectifs

The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.

Secteur(s)

Services - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 25 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 78 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.

Passation des marchés

The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Statut

À l'examen