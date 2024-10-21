TRAILER DYNAMICS (IEU GT2)

Date de publication: 21 octobre 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTRAILER DYNAMICS GMBH
Lieu
Description
The project will support the company's investments in electric trailer technology and production capacity in Germany over the next 3 years (2025-2027).
Objectifs
The aim is to contribute to speed up electrification of road freight transport in Europe. Hence, the project supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to the European decarbonisation objectives.
Secteur(s)
- Services - Transports et entreposage
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 78 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project also covers components of technology development, production scale-up costs including industrialisation, equipment and materials. Project components do not fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment.
Passation des marchés
The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).