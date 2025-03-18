AVE BURGOS-VITORIA

Référence: 20230991

Date de publication: 24 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ADIF ALTA VELOCIDAD

The project will finance the new high-speed railway line Burgos-Vitoria, and potentially, a new bypass in Olmedo between the high-speed lines Madrid-Burgos and Madrid-Galicia. The line, which is approximately 100 km, is part of the Trans-European Network (TEN-T) Atlantic Corridor connecting Madrid and the Basque Country, as well as the Spanish and French border.

Objectifs

The project will comply with the applicable Technical Specifications (TSIs) for Interoperability and include the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS). This will be further verified during the appraisal.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 1250 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 3000 million

Aspects environnementaux

The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU). Conformity with the requirements of the EIA Directive, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Statut

À l'examen - 18/03/2025