ADM RESILIENCE AUTOROUTIERE FL

Date de publication: 13 août 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierSOCIETE NATIONALE DES AUTOROUTES DU MAROC
Lieu
Description
The project consists in a framework loan to finance ADM's resilience investment programme 2024-2033. The programme is expected to upgrade 1,200 km of expressways, approximately two thirds of the total Moroccan network.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance the resilience of Morocco's primary expressway network to climate change and other hazards. By bolstering the reliability of access to markets and public services, and facilitating the trade of goods, the project is expected to stimulate private sector development, encourage trade, advance regional integration, and mitigate regional disparities.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 721 million
Aspects environnementaux
The project involves multiple components expected to be performed within existing rights of way; therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor and temporary during construction works. This will be further verified during the project appraisal. The project will contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, but also pollution prevention and control. Social and employment aspects will be verified during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has to ensure that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 29/01/2026
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).