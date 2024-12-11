PARIS DISTRICT HEATING CONCESSION

Date de publication: 5 août 2024
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierVILLE DE PARIS
Lieu
Description
The project concerns an investment programme for the further development and decarbonisation of the Paris district heating network under its upcoming new concession agreement.
Objectifs
The aim is to increase overall energy efficiency of the heating system by expanding the service to new areas, densifying the grid through new connections and upgrading it with new equipment and control systems, in line with the EU and national renewable energy targets. The project is also expected to substitute individual and central fossil fuels heating with more sustainable and efficient centralised heating systems, resulting in primary energy savings and reduction of emissions of greenhouse gases. The detailed project scope is not known at this stage.
Secteur(s)
- Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 900 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1900 million
Aspects environnementaux
Based on the technical characteristics and information provided at this stage, the project components would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA), 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. Potential impacts such as air emissions, groundwater, surface water and soil contamination, impacts on Natura 2000 sites, or noise levels will be reviewed at appraisal.
Passation des marchés
Should the concessionnaire be categorised as a public undertaking, as it will be operating in the utility sector, the Borrower would be subject to public procurement and its procurement procedures would need to be in line with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/23/EU and/or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as transposed in the national legislation, with publication of the tender and award notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.
Statut
Approuvé - 11/12/2024
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).