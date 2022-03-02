TECHEU LIFE SCIENCE&BIOTECH ACT (INVESTEU VD) PL

Référence: 20220302

Date de publication: 9 juin 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Programme loan comprising venture debt operations eligible under 1.2 Health of the InvestEU Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW).

Additionality and Impact

The programme loan meets the InvestEU objectives related to (a) research, development and innovation, (b) financial support to entities employing up to 499 employees, with a particular focus on SMEs, and small mid-cap companies and (c) Social investments, including those supporting the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.





It involves investments for the research, development, validation, manufacturing and market-entry of innovative technologies and services addressing unmet medical and public needs, suitable to strengthen the EU's position in Health. The EIB financing therefore supports investments addressing the market failure and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and early-stage technologies and services, and those associated with positive knowledge, social and environmental externalities generation.





The projects to be financed under the sub-operations will help the promoters to implement long-term innovation and commercialisation strategies usually entailing high investment risks. The financing will therefore enhance the promoters' technology edge and capabilities, and support the development and deployment of new technologies and innovative, higher value-added products and services addressing unmet medical and public health needs.





The financing structure is designed to address those high-risk investments, which are requiring long-term capital. A similar financing structure is not available from other market players at comparable terms and/or within the same crucial timeframe. The EIB expertise is also pivotal in quasi-equity transactions, as they involve a highly customised structuring component and frequent monitoring to ensure consistency with policy objectives and implementation milestones.

Objectifs

Programme loan under InvestEU RIDW General Debt aiming at providing venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 750 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1500 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 13/07/2022