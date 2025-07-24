MAAT PHARMA (IEU-LS)

Référence: 20240783

Date de publication: 28 octobre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

The project supports the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments to develop microbiome-based therapies that aim to treat serious diseases by restoring the microbiome balance, including immune-related conditions and cancer.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the promoter's RDI investments, including proprietary clinical-stage assets, continued platform development, and the activities required to enable manufacturing scale-up. The EIB financing will also support the steps leading up to the market launch of the most advanced products. The project will be coordinated from MaaT Pharma's headquarters in Lyon.

Commentaires

The borrower is a French biopharmaceutical company with an in-depth expertise in microbiome. The borrower leverages its expertise in microbiome to develop pharmaceutical products aiming at restoring balance to the microbiome with application in gastro-intestinal disorders, oncology and neurodegenerative diseases.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 38 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 88 million

Aspects environnementaux

RDI activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company (listed), not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus, the project is not covered by EU directives on Procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with the EIB's procurement guidelines for private sector projects. Further procurement-related details will be verified during the project due diligence. All project contracts will be procured in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation.

Statut

Signé - 25/07/2025