TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Référence: 20220300

Date de publication: 9 juin 2022

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)

Programme loan for venture debt operations under InvestEU with eligibility under Research, Innovation and Digitalisation Window (RIDW) General Debt (1.3 Future Technologies).

Additionality and Impact

The programme loan concerns the investments for the development of innovative technologies suitable to strengthen the EU's position among Future Technologies as defined in Invest EU. More specifically in the fields of: (a) Research, development and innovation, (b) the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, (c) Financial support to entities employing up to 499 employees, with a particular focus on SMEs, and small Mid-Cap companies, (d) Cultural and creative sectors, cultural heritage, media, the audio-visual sector, journalism and press, in particular through the development of new technologies, the use of digital technologies and technological management of intellectual property rights, (e) the development of the defence industry in order to contribute to the Union's strategic autonomy, and finally (f) Space, in particular in relation to the development of the space sector in line with the objectives of the Space Strategy for Europe.





The EIB financing therefore supports investments addressing the market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for very innovative and still market-entry stage technologies, and those associated with positive environmental and knowledge externalities generation.

The sub-projects under this Programme Loan are expected to be sound, properly managed and implemented by competent and knowledgeable management and development teams, which will make possible implementing them, delivering the expected results and addressing the relevant market failures.





The financing structure under this equity-type operation is designed to address high-risk investments that are requiring long-term capital, so the EIB is additional in terms of both maturity and volume. A similar long-term financing structure is not available from other market players at comparable terms and/or within the same crucial timeframe. The EIB's expertise is pivotal in quasi-equity transactions as they involve a highly customised structuring component, a key element of this innovative financing, and frequent monitoring to ensure consistency with policy objectives and implementation milestones.

Objectifs

Programme loan under InvestEU RIDW General Debt aiming at providing venture debt finance to eligible counterparts in all InvestEU eligible countries.

Secteur(s)

Industrie - Industrie manufacturière

Services - Activités spécialisées, scientifiques et techniques

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 750 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1500 million

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 13/07/2022