TECHEU OPTICS11 (IEU-FT)

Date de publication: 1 juillet 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierOPTICS11 BV
Lieu
Description
Optics 11 develops advanced fibre optic sensing technology, with a focus on applications in the Energy and (Underwater) Security sectors.
Objectifs
The aim is to further develop Optics11's three flagship products (OptiFender, OptiArray and OptiBarrier) and expand their presence in target markets through dedicated sales efforts. In detail: - OptiFender is designed to monitor high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) assets, such as transformers, switchgear, and HV cable accessories; - OptiArray is a fibre sensing system primarily intended for underwater surveillance in anti-submarine warfare; - OptiBarrier is a static underwater acoustic monitoring system, mounted on tripods, aimed at advanced seabed monitoring and the protection of underwater infrastructures.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 25 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
Aspects environnementaux
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities carried out in existing facilities. Consequently, the project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA 2014/52/EU).
Passation des marchés
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).