TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)

Référence: 20250312
Date de publication: 12 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ECAPS AB

Lieu

Description

The project aims to develop and qualify green propulsion systems based on the monopropellant LMP-103S. It includes prototype fabrication, testing infrastructure upgrades, and subsystem engineering to advance thruster units in the 10?220 N range from TRL 3?5 to TRL 8?9. The goal is to enable deployment on large spacecraft platforms with modular, standards-compliant subsystems. In parallel, the project is expanding into bipropellant systems, gas generators, and Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) as alternatives to hydrazine-based solutions in launch vehicles and spaceplanes. Applications in underwater vehicles will also be explored to broaden commercial potential beyond the space sector.

Objectifs

The aim is to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes extending its green propellant-based propulsion platform into high-thrust, dual-use, and non-space domains.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 20 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 46 million

Aspects environnementaux

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

Passation des marchés

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Statut

À l'examen

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Suède Industrie