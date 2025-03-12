TECHEU VD ECAPS (IEU FT)

Date de publication: 12 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierECAPS AB
Lieu
Description
The project aims to develop and qualify green propulsion systems based on the monopropellant LMP-103S. It includes prototype fabrication, testing infrastructure upgrades, and subsystem engineering to advance thruster units in the 10?220 N range from TRL 3?5 to TRL 8?9. The goal is to enable deployment on large spacecraft platforms with modular, standards-compliant subsystems. In parallel, the project is expanding into bipropellant systems, gas generators, and Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) as alternatives to hydrazine-based solutions in launch vehicles and spaceplanes. Applications in underwater vehicles will also be explored to broaden commercial potential beyond the space sector.
Objectifs
The aim is to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes extending its green propellant-based propulsion platform into high-thrust, dual-use, and non-space domains.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 46 million
Aspects environnementaux
The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.
Passation des marchés
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Statut
À l'examen
