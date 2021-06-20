WB IMPACT INCENTIVE PL FOR SMES & MID-CAPS

Référence: 20210620

Date de publication: 25 octobre 2021

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED C

Programme loan dedicated to supporting local businesses who commit to generating greater socio-economic impact and sustainable growth in the Western Balkans.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation is a Programme Loan structured as multiple MBIL sub-operations aimed at providing support to local SMEs and Mid-Caps who commit to generate positive social impact in Western Balkan countries.

The facility will promote sustainable private sector-led growth and socially inclusive practices among local businesses, while supporting job creation and entrepreneurship. It will improve access to finance for local businesses suffering from a large funding gap and support companies that increase the employment of groups poorly integrated in the labour market (women, young people and socially disadvantaged groups) and adopt policies/practices promoting social and professional integration of such groups.

By addressing an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance, the project will contribute towards EU's IPA and EIP priorities regarding the development of the private sector in the Western Balkans. It is also aligned with ERI objectives, namely boosting employment opportunities for host/refugee communities and strengthening support for the creation of decent jobs. Furthermore, it addresses priorities outlined in the Small Business Act, the Charter for Small Enterprises in the Western Balkans, the Team Europe initiative as well as SDG 5 (Gender equality), SDG 8 (Decent

work and economic growth) and SDG 10 (Reduced inequalities).





Objectifs

The programme loan supports small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps (including social enterprises) who commit to generating positive socio-economic impact and contribute towards strengthening economic resilience and sustainable growth in the Western Balkans. The operation aims to enhance the prospects of more resilient and inclusive growth, by creating sustainable employment opportunities and encouraging social inclusion, particularly for young people, women and socio-economic marginalised groups. An improved economic resilience in the region would make both the local and hosted communities less vulnerable to shocks and crises as well as address some of the potential drivers of immigration.

Commentaires

A number of financial intermediaries have already been identified for this programme loan, including some of the Bank's existing partners implementing multi-beneficiary intermediated loan (MBIL) operations as well as potential new partners. They are all reputable institutions, members of prominent European banking groups and leading banks in their respective markets, most of which with long experience in implementing intermediated SME lending, with reliable processes and procedures in place

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 68 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 15/12/2021