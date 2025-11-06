UC SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Date de publication: 6 novembre 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierUNICREDIT BANK SERBIA JSC BELGRADE,UNICREDIT LEASING SRBIJA DOO BEOGRAD
Lieu
Description
The operation consists of an intermediated loan facility with UniCredit Bank and Leasing Serbia, combined with an investment grant from the Economic and Resilience Initiative. It aims to improve access to finance for local companies and encourage them to create employment opportunities for women, young people and vulnerable groups.
Objectifs
The operation aims to improve the limited financing available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, while encouraging socially inclusive practices in gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.
Secteur(s)
- Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 56 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
not applicable
Aspects environnementaux
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Passation des marchés
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
Statut
À l'examen
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).