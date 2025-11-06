UC SERBIA SOCIAL IMPACT INCENTIVE LOAN

Référence: 20240367

Date de publication: 6 novembre 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

UNICREDIT BANK SERBIA JSC BELGRADE,UNICREDIT LEASING SRBIJA DOO BEOGRAD

The operation consists of an intermediated loan facility with UniCredit Bank and Leasing Serbia, combined with an investment grant from the Economic and Resilience Initiative. It aims to improve access to finance for local companies and encourage them to create employment opportunities for women, young people and vulnerable groups.

Objectifs

The operation aims to improve the limited financing available to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Serbia, while encouraging socially inclusive practices in gender equality, youth employment and social inclusion.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 56 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

À l'examen