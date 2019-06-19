VIVAWEST ENERGY EFFICIENT BUILDINGS II

Date de publication: 19 juin 2019
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierVIVAWEST GMBH
Lieu
Description
The project consists of investments in the construction of energy efficient residential buildings in Germany, and including affordable housing.
Objectifs
The present project presents an opportunity to support the accelerated adoption of energy efficient new constructions, in line with the KfW-55 standard and above legal requirements in Germany.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Construction
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 300 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 688 million
Aspects environnementaux
The individual buildings to be financed are expected to have very limited negative environmental impacts. The cumulated impact of subprojects could instead generate important environmental benefits. Given the scale, location and nature of the individual schemes in built-up urban areas, an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), as defined under the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU, will generally not be required. The project is in line with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency.
Passation des marchés
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
Signé - 25/09/2019
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).