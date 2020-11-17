Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Référence: 20180469
Date de publication: 17 décembre 2020

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG

Lieu

Description

Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.

Objectifs

Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.

Commentaires

The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.

Secteur(s)

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 17/11/2020

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Mots-clés correspondants

Autriche Lignes de crédit