RLBNW RENEWABLE ENERGY MBIL

Référence: 20180469

Date de publication: 17 décembre 2020

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

ACCEPTABLE BANK(S),RAIFFEISENLANDESBANK NIEDEROESTERREICH-WIEN AG

Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan to RLB NW primarily dedicated to the financing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency projects in Austria.

Objectifs

Financing of small and medium-sized Climate Action projects carried out by SMEs and Mid-Caps, Public Sector Entities and Sub-Sovereign Public Authorities, mainly in the field of Renewable energy.

Commentaires

The project will be promoted by RLBNW and may also be channelled by the local Raiffeisen banks active in Lower Austria, where they may act as financial intermediaries.

Secteur(s)

Lignes de crédit - Lignes de crédit

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 50 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

not applicable

Aspects environnementaux

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Signé - 17/11/2020