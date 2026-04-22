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        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        1 000 000 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Allemagne : 256 681 117,06 €
        Espagne : 326 845 109,55 €
        France : 416 473 773,39 €
        Industrie : 1 000 000 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        29/04/2026 : 256 681 117,06 €
        29/04/2026 : 326 845 109,55 €
        29/04/2026 : 416 473 773,39 €
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Communiqués associés
        La BEI accorde un financement de 3 milliards d’euros à Airbus afin de renforcer la base industrielle et l’avance technologique de l’Europe dans le domaine de l’innovation aérospatiale

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        5 mai 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 29/04/2026
        20250615
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        AIRBUS SE
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 3000 million
        EUR 7172 million
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        Description
        Objectifs

        The Project includes a selection of the Promoter's planned investments in Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) focused on advanced technologies and integrated systems for both commercial and defence aviation. The Project will be carried out over the period between 2026 and 2030.

        The Project aims to support the development of next-generation aircraft, focusing on significant gains in operational performance, mission capabilities and fuel efficiency through the integration of innovative propulsion systems and advanced architectures, while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility and technological maturity.

        Additionnalité et impact

        The Project strengthens the know-how and technological expertise of a leading industrial player in the EU, a cornerstone of Europe's aerospace and defence ecosystem active across commercial aviation, defence, and space. By supporting these activities, the Project helps Europe maintain its leadership in aerospace, a sector essential for technological innovation, competitiveness, strategic autonomy, and economic security.


        Sustainability is a central pillar as most of the Project's activities contribute to the Bank's Climate Action (Mitigation) cross-cutting objective.


        The Project contributes directly to the Bank's core strategic objectives, specifically to Digitalisation and Technological Innovation (TechEU), Green Technologies and Sustainability, as well as partly to Security and Defence (S&D).


        The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to generate positive environmental, knowledge and technology externalities.


        EIB's involvement offers a highly flexible, long tenor financing solution strengthening the Promoter's liquidity and diversifying funding sources. The customisable loan structure aligns with the project's long implementation horizon and asset life, providing high added treasury flexibility and moderate cost advantages. In addition, the Bank contributes technical guidance to align the project with policy objectives and ensures ongoing monitoring throughout implementation.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        The Project consists of RDI activities that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. However, the Project might entail, at later stage, investments in test benches for aeroengines that require a screening decision from the environmental competent authorities. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

        The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        22 avril 2026
        29 avril 2026
        Documents liés
        14/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Autres liens
        Communiqués associés
        La BEI accorde un financement de 3 milliards d’euros à Airbus afin de renforcer la base industrielle et l’avance technologique de l’Europe dans le domaine de l’innovation aérospatiale

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Date de publication
        14 May 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        263331785
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250615
        Secteur(s)
        Industrie
        Régions
        Union européenne
        Pays
        France
        Allemagne
        Espagne
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        14/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
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        Fiche récapitulative
        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
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        TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI
        Communiqués associés
        La BEI accorde un financement de 3 milliards d’euros à Airbus afin de renforcer la base industrielle et l’avance technologique de l’Europe dans le domaine de l’innovation aérospatiale

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        Communiqués associés
        La BEI accorde un financement de 3 milliards d’euros à Airbus afin de renforcer la base industrielle et l’avance technologique de l’Europe dans le domaine de l’innovation aérospatiale
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        14/05/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TECHEU AIRBUS INNOVATION AND DEFENCE RDI

        Informations et observations générales

        La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
        Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
        Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
        Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

        Informations aux médias

        Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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        La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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