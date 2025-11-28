BNL ENHANCED SUPPORT FOR AGRI AND COHESION SMES

Signature(s)
The operation consists in a guarantee to a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic Residential Mortgage-Backed Security (RMBS) promoted by Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL) on a granular portfolio of residential mortgages. The free-up capital will allow the intermediary to generate new loans to on-lend to small and medi-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps in Italy.
The aim is to enhance access to finance for the specific market segment. More specifically, the guarantee will enable BNL to generate a new portfolio of loans to support working capital and investments needs of the target beneficiaries. Additionally, 30 % of the new loans will finance projects in the agriculture and bioeconomy sectors, including projects focused on energy efficiency, renewable energy production and the reduction of natural resource usage. Finally, the operation will bring a positive economic and social impact nationwide since the intermediary will deploy 50% of the new portfolio to the benefit of SMEs and Mid-caps operating and/or domiciled in eligible Cohesion Regions, namely in Southern and Insular Italy.
The operation addresses the persistent financing gap for SMEs and mid-caps in Italy, supporting their investment efforts amid economic uncertainty and elevated borrowing costs, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions. By targeting smaller and medium-sized enterprises, whose access to credit is constrained by banks' preference for lower-risk, larger corporates, the facility provides genuine financial additionality.
A key feature of the operation is its regional focus: at least 50% of the funds will be allocated to Italy's Southern Cohesion regions, where firms face higher borrowing costs, stricter collateral requirements, and more fragile lending relationships. This aligns with the national Zona Economica Speciale Unica (ZES) strategy, which promotes investment, economic development, and employment through fiscal and administrative incentives.
The facility also dedicates at least 30% of resources to agriculture and the bioeconomy, sectors facing structural challenges such as climate-related risks, supply chain fragility, and adaptation needs. By enabling long-term financing and reduced borrowing costs, the operation supports resilience, sustainability, and productivity in these strategic sectors.
EIB participation is catalytic: it mobilises additional private financing by freeing up lending capacity at the financial intermediary level and providing technical and advisory support, including Green Checker eligibility and reporting guidance. This combination of financial leverage, non-financial expertise, and sectoral targeting amplifies the operation's impact, sustaining employment, stimulating regional entrepreneurship, and contributing to sustainable economic growth in Italy.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's environmental standards and related EU and national legislation.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro S.p.A. shall take all the required measures to ensure that final recipients meet the EIB's procurement standards and related EU and national legislation.
