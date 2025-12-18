TECHEU VD ELEPORT CHARGING NETWORK (IEU GT3)

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all modes of transport, including electric charging infrastructure as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation.

The Project concerns deployment of electric vehicle (EV) charging network for light duty vehicles (LDVs) across Central and Eastern Europe. The project is eligible under Article 309 (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and (c) common interest (Transport). The Project contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objectives.

The Project addresses the market failures associated with (i) positive externalities of electrification in road transport by reducing emissions, and (ii) network effects due to the interdependency between the market for electric EVs and investment in recharging infrastructure.

The financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and innovative for the Company. This will ultimately lead to crowding in of third party funds, thus enabling the Company to accelerate the implementation of its investment plan.

The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.