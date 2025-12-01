TECHEU VD TWAICE BATTERY INTELLIGENCE (IEU GT3)

Fiche récapitulative
Financing of research and development (R&D) activities dedicated to predictive analytics for batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage systems in the period 2025-2029.
The aim is to support the development of the promoter's simulation and analytics software suite for the batteries used in electric vehicles and battery storage, and related research and development on battery behaviour.
The project addresses the Invest EU eligible areas as per the Annex II of InvestEU Regulation: area 1, the development of the energy sector, and area 2, the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions.
The project helps the company in the further development and market deployment of its battery analytics software. The project will fully contribute to TechEU ("Digitalisation and technological innovation"), a core strategic priority within the Bank's Strategic Roadmap. It contributes to the Bank's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital public policy goal and it qualifies under the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective.
This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situations associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets, by contributing to increase the level of competition and enable the development, adoption and scale up of innovative battery analytics software. The deployment of such software might help to reduce downtime and increase capacity utilisation of the BESS units, leading to positive environmental externalities.
The EIB financing addresses the market failure of availability of non-dilutive growth capital for fast growing innovative SMEs, allowing the company to continue investing in R&D, creating skilled R&D jobs in the EU and support its growth. The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. It is also expected to generate a crowding-in effect.
The operation includes the following features of Annex V A 1 of the InvestEU regulation:
b) externalities: The project has positive climate externalities as it contributes to decarbonisation;
c) information asymmetries: The commercial penetration and ability to sell to the different markets will need to be proven; and
e) exposure to higher levels of risks: provision of risk capital to venture stage companies
The operation includes the following features of Annex V A 2 of the InvestEU regulation:
b) Support through equity and quasi-equity: quasi-equity;
c) Support to operations that carry a higher risk profile: The risk of the operation exceeds the level of risk the EIB can take using its own resources; and
e) Support that catalyses or crowds in additional private or public financing: Private investors and banks have been reluctant to finance these first of a kind facilities, as this is a new market to be developed. The EIB involvement would send a positive message and attract other private investors.
The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The project activities do not fall under Annexes I and II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU, and are therefore not subject to mandatory EIA. The activities included in the scope are not expected to have any relevant environmental impact. Such assumptions and any other relevant environmental aspect will be further assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.