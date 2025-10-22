PROJECT AJAX

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Administration publique
The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.
The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.
The EIB financing will support implementation of a range of military infrastructure and equipment schemes under a framework loan, by co-financing the state budget defence expenditure. By providing military infrastructure and equipment, the Project enhances security and defence capabilities of Lithuania and the European Union, contributing to the provision of a public good. The Project is aligned with the Bank's Security and Defence Action Plan, and will contribute 100% to Security & Defence objective. It contributes to Economic and Social Cohesion objective at 94%.
The Project will be focused on the development of key capabilities of Lithuanian Armed Forces to ensure adequate deterrence and defence as well as commitments to NATO allies.
Lithuania's State Defence Council agreed that defence funding should amount to 5-6% of the country's GDP from 2026 to 2030 to speed up the planned establishment of a division within the army. The Project will thus enable the Republic of Lithuania to reach its objective of defence spending/GDP.
Infrastructure and equipment dedicated to military has become eligible for EIB financing with the latest Board decision concerning "Strengthening EIB support to EU Security and Defence" (Document 25/049, approved by the Board on 21 March 2025).
The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.