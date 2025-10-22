PROJECT AJAX

The EIB financing will support implementation of a range of military infrastructure and equipment schemes under a framework loan, by co-financing the state budget defence expenditure. By providing military infrastructure and equipment, the Project enhances security and defence capabilities of Lithuania and the European Union, contributing to the provision of a public good. The Project is aligned with the Bank's Security and Defence Action Plan, and will contribute 100% to Security & Defence objective. It contributes to Economic and Social Cohesion objective at 94%.

The Project will be focused on the development of key capabilities of Lithuanian Armed Forces to ensure adequate deterrence and defence as well as commitments to NATO allies.

Lithuania's State Defence Council agreed that defence funding should amount to 5-6% of the country's GDP from 2026 to 2030 to speed up the planned establishment of a division within the army. The Project will thus enable the Republic of Lithuania to reach its objective of defence spending/GDP.

Infrastructure and equipment dedicated to military has become eligible for EIB financing with the latest Board decision concerning "Strengthening EIB support to EU Security and Defence" (Document 25/049, approved by the Board on 21 March 2025).

The EIB financing on favourable terms, such as long tenors and sizeable amount from one source, paired with flexible drawing conditions, provides diversity in the financing structure and assists with the affordability of the national public investment programmes.