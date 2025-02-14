PROJECT AJAX

Référence: 20250214

Date de publication: 20 août 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

REPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA

The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.

Objectifs

The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.

Secteur(s)

Transports - Transports et entreposage

Services - Administration publique

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 500 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 1611 million

Aspects environnementaux

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.

Passation des marchés

The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

À l'examen - 14/05/2025