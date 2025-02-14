PROJECT AJAX

Date de publication: 20 août 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierREPUBLIC OF LITHUANIA
Lieu
Description
The project will co-finance the Republic of Lithuania's state defence budget for 2024-2030.
Objectifs
The aim is to enhance the European Union's security and defence capabilities, contributing to the provision of a public good.
Secteur(s)
- Transports - Transports et entreposage
- Services - Administration publique
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 1611 million
Aspects environnementaux
Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group’s environmental and social policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be checked during appraisal.
Passation des marchés
The Promoter shall ensure that all contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2009/81/EC and 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Statut
À l'examen - 14/05/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).