SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD ALTA SEMPER FUND II

Signature(s)

Montant
32 422 618,02 €
Secteur(s)
Santé : 9 726 785,41 €
Industrie : 22 695 832,61 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2025 : 9 726 785,41 €
28/11/2025 : 22 695 832,61 €
Date de publication
6 mai 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/11/2025
20250158
Nom du projet
SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD ALTA SEMPER FUND II
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project supports the growth of local pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and, to a lesser extent, in Sub-Saharan Africa, through participation in a private equity fund that invests to enhance affordable access to quality disruptive technology and medical services. The project is expected to be strongly aligned with EU trade interests with many portfolio companies that are either expected to source equipment from EU-based suppliers or partner with EU pharmaceutical and MedTech companies to provide regional services.

The project supports the growth of local companies and enhances affordable access to quality healthcare products and medical services for final beneficiaries, through investments that will contribute to fulfilling the financing gap of growth capital for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, predominantly in Northern Africa (Egypt and Morocco), and to a lower extent in Sub-Saharan Africa. This project is not only aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, reinforcing the EU's world-leading position as an innovative trade powerhouse in the life sciences and healthcare sector, but also aims to contribute to the 2030 ambition set by the EU under the EU Global Health Strategy and the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, to strengthen African pharmaceutical systems with regional manufacturing capacities to meet local needs and demand, by promoting research and cross-border innovation in healthcare. The project will support local healthcare system strengthening through private-sector investments into the equitable access to specialised clinical care. The project is expected to contribute to Northern Africa's inclusive economic growth, sustainable and resilient human development, whilst also encouraging the development of the healthcare sector and vital job creation in Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Additionality and Impact

This project supports the delivery of healthcare services and products across Southern Neighbourhood and Sub-Saharan African countries, while also fostering R&D investments by pharmaceutical and MedTech companies. Aligned with the EU's Global Gateway strategy to strengthen global health systems, the initiative will channel investments into local healthcare champions that serve diverse population segments, thereby expanding access to care and promoting private sector development. By easing financing constraints for smaller, high-growth companies?often hindered by limited track records and high due diligence costs?the operation helps bridge information gaps and sends a strong market signal to attract further private investment. It is also expected to boost health sector trade between North Africa and Europe, particularly through support for companies in countries like Egypt and Morocco that are likely to source manufacturing equipment from EU suppliers and distribute products such as renal care consumables. The operation combines tailored financial solutions with non-financial support, leveraging an innovative funding structure to mobilize additional capital and maximize long-term developmental impact.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will be implemented in line with the requirements of applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation as well as the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
27 août 2025
28 novembre 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD ALTA SEMPER FUND II
Date de publication
9 Sep 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
248158324
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250158
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Santé
Régions
Pays méditerranéens
Pays
Ensemble des Pays Méditerranée
Disponible au public
