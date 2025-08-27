SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD ALTA SEMPER FUND II

Date de publication: 6 mai 2025
Lieu
Description
The project supports the growth of local pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the Southern Neighbourhood and, to a lesser extent, in Sub-Saharan Africa, through participation in a private equity fund that invests to enhance affordable access to quality disruptive technology and medical services. The project is expected to be strongly aligned with EU trade interests with many portfolio companies that are either expected to source equipment from EU-based suppliers or partner with EU pharmaceutical and MedTech companies to provide regional services.
Objectifs
The project supports the growth of local companies and enhances affordable access to quality healthcare products and medical services for final beneficiaries, through investments that will contribute to fulfilling the financing gap of growth capital for pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, predominantly in Northern Africa (Egypt and Morocco), and to a lower extent in Sub-Saharan Africa. This project is not only aligned with the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, reinforcing the EU's world-leading position as an innovative trade powerhouse in the life sciences and healthcare sector, but also aims to contribute to the 2030 ambition set by the EU under the EU Global Health Strategy and the EU-Africa Global Gateway Investment Package, to strengthen African pharmaceutical systems with regional manufacturing capacities to meet local needs and demand, by promoting research and cross-border innovation in healthcare. The project will support local healthcare system strengthening through private-sector investments into the equitable access to specialised clinical care. The project is expected to contribute to Northern Africa's inclusive economic growth, sustainable and resilient human development, whilst also encouraging the development of the healthcare sector and vital job creation in Northern and Sub-Saharan Africa.
Secteur(s)
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
USD 38 million (EUR 32 million)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 150 million (EUR 129 million)
Aspects environnementaux
The project will be implemented in line with the requirements of applicable national and EU environmental and social legislation as well as the relevant EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require that the project is implemented in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
Approuvé - 27/08/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).