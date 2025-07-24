SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Aménagement urbain - Construction
The project is structured as a framework loan that supports the multi-annual investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland, including schemes of integrated urban development and regeneration, sustainable mobility, public buildings, energy efficiency renovations, open public spaces, green areas, municipal social infrastructure.
The project concerns construction, renovation, refurbishment and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising, among others, public buildings (e.g. cultural heritage, educational and sport facilities etc.), open public spaces, as well as sustainable mobility schemes (e.g. bicycle and pedestrian paths, public transport infrastructure, greening and refurbishment of urban roads, including road safety and climate adaptation measures). All schemes will be implemented in the City of Szczecin.
The Project supports the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland and will contribute to implementing the City's Development Strategy and Climate Action Plan. It is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CAES) mainly through climate adaptation measures, sustainable urban transport and energy efficiency building renovations.
Also, the Project contributes to EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion. The Project is therefore eligible under Article 309 of the TFEU point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest.
Furthermore, the Project addresses several market failures, generating positive externalities through an improved provision of facilities, amenities and services, which will result in positive economic and social externalities, in form of higher quality of enabling services for businesses and economic activities and improvement of the quality of life of residents.
The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple SDGs, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.
Finally, the EIB loan with its flexible conditions (long tenor matching the economic life of assets financed, flexible drawdowns conditions, long grace and availability periods) addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources.
The Promoter is deemed to have adequate capacity to ensure compliance with the relevant EU legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). Similarly, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is deemed capable of ensuring compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES).
The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
