SZCZECIN MUNICIPAL INFRASTRUCTURE VIII

Référence: 20250100

Date de publication: 19 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CITY OF SZCZECIN

The project is structured as a framework loan that supports the multi-annual investment programme of the City of Szczecin in Poland, including schemes of integrated urban development and regeneration, sustainable mobility, public buildings, energy efficiency renovations, open public spaces, green areas, municipal social infrastructure.

Objectifs

The project concerns construction, renovation, refurbishment and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising, among others, public buildings (e.g. cultural heritage, educational and sport facilities etc.), open public spaces, as well as sustainable mobility schemes (e.g. bicycle and pedestrian paths, public transport infrastructure, greening and refurbishment of urban roads, including road safety and climate adaptation measures). All schemes will be implemented in the City of Szczecin.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

PLN 300 million (EUR 70 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

PLN 660 million (EUR 155 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The Promoter is deemed to have adequate capacity to ensure compliance with the relevant EU legislation, mainly SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU, as amended by 2014/52/EU), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). Similarly, for new and refurbished buildings, the Promoter is deemed capable of ensuring compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings. The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's objectives of climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES).

Passation des marchés

The Promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 24/07/2025