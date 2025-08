JOLTIE EV CHARGING NETWORK VD (IEU GT2)

The aim is to speed up the electrification of road transport in Europe, by providing Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and making EV stations widely and easily available, thus contribute to fight climate change and air pollution. The project also supports a wide range of EU policies and contributes to achieve EU decarbonisation objectives. Specifically, it contributes to the EU Green Deal objective to reach one million public EV chargers and alternative fuel refuelling stations in the EU by 2025. It also supports the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy target of one million EV public recharging points in the EU by 2025 and 3 million by 2030.