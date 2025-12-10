SOUTH AFRICA END TO END VACCINE SITE (HDX)

The project supports local manufacturing and R&D capacity for vaccines, addressing key market failures that have left Africa dependent on imports and underinvested in biomanufacturing infrastructure. In enabling tech transfer, capacity expansion, and skills development, the Project overcomes barriers that have discouraged private investment in this strategic sector. The proposed facility aligns fully with the priorities of the Global Gateway and the Team Europe Initiative (TEI) on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV+), as well as the African Union's target for the continent to produce 60% of the vaccines needed by 2040. The project also integrates into other regional healthcare initiatives, including GAVI's African Vaccine Manufacturing Accelerator (AVMA) as the Promoter is expected to be one of the first recipients of incentive and accelerator payments under the AVMA initiative. Importantly, the Project will enable technology transfer and production of critical Gavi-priority antigens, including cholera, which currently faces a severe global supply shortage.

The EIB's additionality is both financial and non-financial. Financially, it provides long-term, risk-tolerant capital unavailable in the market, crowding in other DFIs and closing the project's funding gap. Non-financially, the EIB's technical assistance will strengthen local capabilities and knowledge transfer through the Promoter's Learning Academy, ensuring lasting impact beyond the investment. While the main contribution is to SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-being, the operation also supports SDG 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth, SDG 9 - Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 17 - Partnerships for the Goals.



