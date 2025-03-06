SOUTH AFRICA END TO END VACCINE SITE (HDX)

Date de publication: 2 juin 2025
Promoteur – Intermédiaire FinancierTHE BIOLOGICALS AND VACCINES INSTIT
Lieu
Description
This project supports the construction, furnishing and validation of a multi-vaccine manufacturing facility by an established Promoter that is a national supplier of vaccines.
Objectifs
The project supports the Promoter to scale up their current fill and finish vaccine manufacturing facility and expand into an end-to-end multi-vaccine manufacturing facility. At completion the facility will include a drug substance suite as well as formulation, fill, finish, quality control and release capabilities for commercial scale vaccine production. Additionally, the project is expected to facilitate technology transfer of vaccines for infectious diseases included in routine immunisation schedules.
Secteur(s)
- Industrie - Industrie manufacturière
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
Aspects environnementaux
The EIB will require the project's compliance with the relevant environmental legislation and that the project will be implemented in accordance with the EIB's Environmental and Social principles and standards. The project is expected to require an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which will be further assessed during appraisal. Additional project activities, such as RDI, are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for similar purposes or are investments of intangible nature and hence are not expected to create significant impact on the environment.
Passation des marchés
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
Statut
À l'examen - 6/03/2025
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).