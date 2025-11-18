TECHEU VD OPTICS11 (IEU FT)

Fiche récapitulative
Optics 11 develops advanced fibre optic sensing technology, with a focus on applications in the Energy and (Underwater) Security sectors.
The aim is to further develop Optics11's three flagship products (OptiFender, OptiArray and OptiBarrier) and expand their presence in target markets through dedicated sales efforts. In detail: - OptiFender is designed to monitor high voltage (HV) and medium voltage (MV) assets, such as transformers, switchgear, and HV cable accessories; - OptiArray is a fibre sensing system primarily intended for underwater surveillance in anti-submarine warfare; - OptiBarrier is a static underwater acoustic monitoring system, mounted on tripods, aimed at advanced seabed monitoring and the protection of underwater infrastructures.
The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of the development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services. It contributes to the Public Policy Goal Innovation, Digital and Human Capital - RDI. The Project consists of private sector investments in photonics. Photonics is one of the key areas supported by the InvestEU program. It is recognized as a Key Enabling Technology (KET) due to its significant impact on various sectors of the economy. Photonics involves the use of light (photons) to perform functions that traditionally fell within the realm of electronics, such as sensing, imaging, and communication. Moreover, the project is in line with the Europe's Digital Strategy and Digital Sovereignty. Photonics is included in the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) that aims to strengthen Europe's capabilities in microelectronics, photonics and semiconductor industries.
The Project is expected to lead to the development and deployment of innovative photonics sensing technology, generating significant positive knowledge externalities. Further, the implementation of the technology in grid monitoring is expected to free up resources for investing in grid extension to connect renewable energy sources. Additionally, its application in underwater security is expected to contribute to the Strong and Secure Europe strategic priority by facilitating the monitoring of underwater infrastructure (submarine cables, pipelines).The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The investments concern research and development (R&D) activities carried out in existing facilities. Consequently, the project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by EIA 2014/52/EU).
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.