FAIRMAT CARBON FIBER RECYCLING (IEU GT2)

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of environment and resources, in particular with respect to projects and enterprises that implement circular economy solutions (Annex II of InvestEU Regulation). It includes research, development and deployment of innovative materials, processes and digital technologies contributing to the EU's industrial capabilities and to environmental sustainability in various end-user industries for carbon fibre, such as aviation, energy, automotive and sports, in line with the Bank's Climate Bank Roadmap.





The Project supports the development and implementation of an innovative, efficient and sustainable technology to produce recycled carbon fibre. It will contribute to improving the sustainability of carbon fibre materials and help mitigate negative environmental effects due to the increasing amount of waste from related industries.





As such, the project generates positive environmental and knowledge externalities and addresses the market failures associated with exposure to higher levels of risks in certain sectors given the early stage of development of Fairmat.





InvestEU reinforces the Bank's risk capacity allowing the Bank to address a distinct market failure and sub-optimal investment situation arising from the ongoing difficult context of fundraising for the cleantech sector. The Project financing provided by the EIB in the form of venture debt is crucial and additional for the Company, allowing to accelerate its development and deployment. Thanks to the participation of EIB, it will be able to diversify its funding sources and improve its financing conditions. It will also send a strong signal to the market while its Series B fundraising is ongoing.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.