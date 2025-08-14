HOLMEN RENEWABLE ENERGY INVESTMENTS

The Project develops new renewable electricity generation capacity, contributing to progress towards national and EU climate and energy goals, and delivering significant economic benefits by addressing negative environmental externalities.





The very good quality of the project is supported by the experience of the Promoter in managing ESG aspects. The Project contributes to the EIB policy goals Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources, and Climate Action (mitigation), and the EIB contribution to RePowerEU.





The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's flexible features will support the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets, when increasingly more investment in renewable energy is needed to meet the ambitious goals within decarbonization of industry, transport & infrastructure and energy sectors.